Gallery 23 Kicks Off Art Season With Collective Show

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Paintings by seven artists form Collectively Solo, a collective exhibition about to open at Gallery 23 in Balzan bringing together artists, some of whom have had their solo exhibitions postponed due to the current pandemic.

“The theme also plays on the irony of being together while working apart in 2020,” state gallery owners Alexia Rausi and Rachel Said.

Located in the heart of Balzan, Gallery 23 is run independently by Alexia and Rachel who both came together with a shared desire to create a space that manifests their own passion for great art, elegant yet unceremonious events, and engaged audiences.

“At Gallery 23, we had solo exhibitions lined up throughout 2020 that had to be postponed, leaving the gallery walls bare and lifeless. However, we also knew very well that circumstances did not stop the artists from painting. This prompted us to rethink the gallery experience, so we created Collectively Solo|2020 to bring together the artists planned to exhibit at Gallery 23 through 2020 and others who have supported us previously,” said Alexia and Rachel.

The seven participating artists namely Marisa Attard, Sarah Calleja, Jeni Caruana, Henry Falzon, Tonio Mallia, James Vella Clark and Adam Telegdi are displaying some of their latest works in a variety of styles and mediums, boasting some inspiring works in mixed media, acrylics, pastels, oils, Indian ink and copper.

“We feel that the intimate experience that Gallery 23 can offer, can bridge the current restrictions and allow people to reconnect to art in a way that is hard to replicate virtually,” added Rachel Said.

“Collectively Solo|2020 has taken quite a different form and, in a way, will serve as a test to whether we can take this online approach as the new norm. The main challenge in showing art online is that the works often look flat in a photograph and all the layers seem undefined. We commissioned a professional to film the exhibition setup at Gallery23 allowing the viewer to appreciate the size, colour and texture of the artwork.”

“Having said that, we will be accepting private viewings by appointment only so that we can limit the number of people in the space in line with the authorities’ recommendations.

All the works exhibited in Collectively Solo|2020 may be viewed through the link www.gallery23malta.com/artworks

