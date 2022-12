Generators of Hope – Генератори надії

Ukraine had Europe’s backing ever since the Russian invasion of its territory. For the European Union, Ukraine and Ukrainians are part of the wide European family. War in Ukraine is a threat to our collective security. Besides the strong condemnation of Russia’s activities, the European Union has been at the forefront to offer a constant flow of political, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. It has also implemented a set of strong sanctions against Russia in an effort to thwart and repel the invasion