Germany expects to approve multiple coronavirus vaccines

Germany will likely have access to a variety of coronavirus vaccines in the future, vice-chairwoman of the Robert Koch Insitute’s (RKI) vaccine commission, Dr. Sabine Wicker, said in an interview published Wednesday.

She told the newspapers of the Funke Media Group that the likelihood of multiple vaccines “probable” considering the large number of vaccine candidates. Wicker added that certain vaccines may be more suitable for particular groups, like older individuals.

RKI’s vaccination commission is tasked with setting priorities for who would receive a vaccination in the expected scenario that only limited quantities are available initially, Wicker explained. Doing this requires examining which groups are at the greatest risk of infection and determining “who would benefit most from a vaccination,” the physician said.

Vulnerable groups that could be prioritized include medical staff, people with chronic illnesses, and the elderly, she said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,901 to 263,663, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 9,368, the tally showed.

