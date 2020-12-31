Germany ‘very far away from normality’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The German health minister on Wednesday said he could not envisage a relaxation of coronavirus measures when the current set of restrictions expires on January 10.

Jens Spahn said he could see no end to the lockdown currently in place as the country reported a record number of COVID-19 fatalities for the previous 24 hours.

“These figures prove just how brutally the virus is still pummelling us,” said Spahn, adding that any return to normality was still far off.

Spahn said he expected Germany to experience the “quietest New Year’s Eve” in living memory, as the need to reduce contacts became clear. “There will be 1,129 families in mourning during New Year’s,” he said, referring to the day’s fatalities.

Even after January 10, said Spahn, there would still need to be significant limitation on the number of contacts that people had.

A protester holds wooden cross as she attends a march against government-imposed lockdown measures in Berlin, Germany, 30 December 2020. The protest was organised by Third Position movement ‘Querdenken 30’ group. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

On the question of whether schools and day care centers could be opened, he said this would need to be decided at a meeting of the federal government and state premiers on January 5.

Spahn said he did not wish to anticipate the outcome but that, in case of doubt, he would “rather have one week too long now than one week too little.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 32,552 to 1,719,737, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 964 to 33,071, the tally showed.

Read more via DW

Like this: Like Loading...