Giuseppe Conte calls for sober Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday called on Italians to observe a “sober” Christmas, saying that excessive gatherings and celebrations risked pushing up the COVID contagion curve.

“We must prepare for a more sober Christmas, although I think we can exchange gifts and help the economy grow.”

Conte has repeatedly warned against letting holiday festivities boost the COVID infection rate. He has called for smaller gatherings, while saying that saying spirituality was a private thing that should not be marked in groups.



“We will consider the epidemiological curve that we’ll have in December but we must not identify Christmas only with shopping, presents and boosting the economy,” said the premier.

Like this: Like Loading...