Global cases of coronavirus near 60 million

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The global coronavirus infections total is currently 58,563,451, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker – less than 2.5m cases from 60m.

With current daily totals averaging at around 600,000, the global infections total is likely to pass 60m this week – just under three weeks after it passed 50m.

The global death toll is nearing 1.4m people. It currently stands at 1,386,465.

Photo: A medical team cares for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Vivalia Hospital Princess Paola Ifac in Marche-En-Famenne, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Via Johns Hopkins University tracker
