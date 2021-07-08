Global death toll from coronavirus passes four million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The global coronavirus death toll passed a staggering four million late on Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.



The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world’s wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Even then, it is widely believed to be an undercount because of overlooked cases, differing definitions of what constitutes a coronavirus death, and deliberate under-reporting.

The toll is equivalent to more than half of Hong Kong or close to half of New York City.

The United States suffered the greatest loss of life, with 606,217 people dying.

Photo: Indigenous people attend the funeral of the cacique Messias Kokama, 53, a victim of COVID-19, at the Parque de las Tribos in the city of Manaos, Amazonas state, Brazil. EPA-EFE/RAPHAEL ALVES