Goldman Sachs weighs sale for part of its wealth business

Goldman Sachs is weighing the sale of a part of its wealth business catering to high net worth clients, it said on Monday, as it shifts its focus back to serving the ultra-rich.

The Wall Street bank is evaluating alternatives for its registered investment adviser unit, called Personal Financial Management (PFM), which manages about $29 billion, it said in a statement.Goldman bought the registered investment adviser, formerly known as United Capital Financial Partners, for $750 million in 2019 when it managed about $25 billion in funds.

The purchase aimed to broaden Goldman’s client list beyond the ultra-rich, but the unit has remained a small part of the bank’s wealth business.Goldman’s private wealth unit oversees $1 trillion in assets for ultra-high net worth clients.The potential divestment comes after CEO David Solomon reorganized the firm into three units last year and scaled back ambitions for its loss-making consumer business.

Its fintech business, GreenSky, is also for sale.

Solomon has been under pressure to turn around Goldman’s fortunes after its profit sank 60% in the second quarter as writedowns on its consumer businesses and real estate investments weighed on earnings.

via Reuters

