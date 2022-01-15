Half Italian families gave up on medical treatment last year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Half of Italian families, or 50.2%, gave up on much-needed medical treatment last year due to economic problems, the unavailability of treatment or lack of supply of services, commercial information agency CERVED said.



At the same time, it said, household spending on health, assisting the elderly and education all went up.



This widening gap between a growth in demand and a lack of supply was a new feature in the 2022 edition of CERVED’s Report on Italian Family Welfare.

Photo – A view of a coronavirus-inspired mural by the street artist Harry Greb, painted on the external wall of the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI

Via ANSA