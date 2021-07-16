Half of hospital patients in UK’s first wave developed at least one complication, says study

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Half of people admitted to hospital in the UK’s first coronavirus wave developed at least one complication, according to a study.

It looked at more than 73,000 patients admitted with severe COVID and found half (36,367) developed one or more complications during their stay.

Kidney injury was most common (24.3%), then lung problems (18.4%), followed by heart complications (12.3%).

People who had complications were nearly twice as likely to die and seven times more likely to need intensive care, according to the study – led by Professor Calum Semple from Liverpool University.

Researchers say these complications are different to long COVID symptoms developed by people who’ve had the virus but did not need hospital care.

The study found even young, previously healthy people were affected, with 27% of 19 to 29-year-olds and 37% of 30 to 39-year-olds having a complication.

Thirteen percent of 19-29-year-olds and 17% of 30-39-year-olds were so badly affected they were unable to look after themselves when they were discharged.

The figures cover 17 January to 4 August last year, before vaccines were available and the emergence of new variants.

Photo: Ambulance staff unload a bed with a patient outside the Royal London hospital in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via Sky News/The Lancet