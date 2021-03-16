Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Global health experts were under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe’s vaccination rollout.

A World Health Organization (WHO) committee of experts was reviewing isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people vaccinated in close dialogue with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which was also meeting.

The EMA would hold a news conference at 1300 GMT and the WHO committee may also issue a statement on Tuesday, spokespeople for the EU executive and the U.N. health agency said.

The European Union’s largest members – Germany, France and Italy – suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of an investigation into the reports.

The addition of Sweden and Latvia on Tuesday brought to more than a dozen the number of EU countries to act since reports first emerged of thromboembolisms affecting people after they got the AstraZeneca shot.

via Reuters

