Health professionals raise alarm as hospitalisations of younger persons increase

Publich health professionals have once again raised the alarm on recent developments related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Malta, noting that there are currently the highest number of COVID-19 patients in ITU since the start of the pandemic, several of them under the age of 60. In this context, they called on Government to take immediate action on the matter.

In a statement, the MAPHM said that among the hospitalised persons, several who are young and were completely healthy before getting infected with the COVID-19 virus. Mater Dei Hospital is opening its third ITU as part of the contingency plan. Operations are being cancelled due to lack of capacity. The Laboratory is running the highest number of tests daily since the start of the pandemic.

The Association argued that the fact that Government continues to refuse to take further action on the matter shows that other interests are more important than preventing contagion and mortality.

Case Management and Contact Tracing within the Public Health Response Team are overwhelmed and are not coping with the large numbers of positive cases each day, resulting in containment measures which are not as effective as they were before. This is the first and last line of defence for Mater Dei Hospital.

“If public health measures are not re-introduced soon, the death rate will continue to rise and many of our loved ones will not make it through this Winter, the statement added.

