Hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo may be associated with coronavirus

Hearing loss and other auditory problems may be strongly linked to coronavirus, new research suggests.

Scientists estimate 7.6% of people infected with COVID-19 experience hearing loss, while 14.8% suffer tinnitus. They also found the prevalence of vertigo was 7.2%.

The researchers, from The University of Manchester and Manchester Biomedical Research Centre, compiled data from 24 studies that identified an association between coronavirus and auditory and vestibular problems.

The vestibular system includes parts of the inner ear and brain that process the information involved with controlling balance and eye movements.

It is not known why COVID-19 can cause these issues and researchers believe a wide variety of people have been affected.

The researchers’ data primarily used self-reported questionnaires or medical records to obtain coronavirus-related symptoms, rather than the more scientifically reliable hearing tests.

They are now conducting a more detailed clinical study which they hope will accurately estimate the number and severity of COVID-related hearing disorders in the UK.

