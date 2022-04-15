Humanitarian corridors difficult to implement on the ground – ICRC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians have been agreed on in east and south Ukraine today, according to Ukraine’s deputy prime minister.

But while humanitarian corridors are often agreed on in principle, it is far more difficult to implement them in practise, according to a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is helping to assist the implementation of these corridors.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, Lucile Marbeau said that implementing the corridors on the ground is challenging: the “frontline is always volatile, truces are fragile, and you also need the whole chain of command of course to be aware of this truce, what is the precise route, what is the time frame, and this is what makes it so hard actually to implement”.

However, she said that they had been successful in some regions, with 2,500 people evacuated from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine yesterday.

In other areas like Mariupol, however, she said evacuating corridors had proven harder to implement, with people resorting to walking out of the besieged city, “exposing themselves to huge danger”.

She added that humanitarian corridors are also vital for bringing in humanitarian aid to civilians who aren’t able to leave.

Photo distributed by Ukrainian Emergency Services

Via BBC