IAEA says no sign of ‘dirty bomb’ work at Ukrainian sites; Kyiv hails report

VIENNA (Reuters) – The U.N. nuclear watchdog said it had found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine that it inspected at Kyiv’s request in response to Russian allegations that work was being done on a “dirty bomb”.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of planning to use such a bomb – a conventional explosive device laced with radioactive material – and said institutes linked to the nuclear industry were involved in preparations, without presenting evidence. Ukraine’s government denies the accusation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the conclusion, saying in a video address that “the only dirty things in our region right now are the heads of those in Moscow who, unfortunately, seized control of the Russian state and are terrorizing Ukraine and the whole world.”

Some Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Moscow of making the allegation to give itself cover to detonate its own dirty bomb and pin the blame on Kyiv.

“Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all activities that the IAEA had planned to conduct and were given unfettered access to the locations,” the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

“Based on the evaluation of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the agency did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at the locations.”

The IAEA said last month it would inspect two locations in Ukraine following a request by Kyiv. On Monday it said those inspections had begun and on Thursday it said they had been completed at three locations rather than two, all of which had been mentioned by Russia.

The IAEA named the locations as the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody, and Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro.

Inspectors also took environmental samples that will be sent off for lab analysis and the IAEA will report back on the results, the statement added.

In Other Developments:

FIGHTING

* The Kyiv government and Western military analysts remained cautious, suggesting Russia could be setting a trap for advancing Ukrainian troops.* Previously, Russia had denied its forces were planning to withdraw from the area.* Speculation swirled after photos circulated on the internet showing the main administrative building in Kherson city with Russia’s flag no longer flying atop it. Ukraine said those images could be Russian disinformation.* Ukrainian forces can retake Kherson from Russian troops, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

* Kyiv condemned what it said were the Russian deportations of Ukrainian citizens from two regions occupied by pro-Moscow forces, saying they “grossly violate international law”.

* Some 4.5 million Ukrainians, more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power on Thursday evening due to Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.* The commander of one of Russia’s five military districts, heavily criticised for the performance of his troops in Ukraine, is taking a three-week holiday, according to the regional news agency Ura.ru.

DIPLOMACY

* Russia and Ukraine exchanged 214 captured service personnel in the latest of a series of prisoner swaps, many of the Ukrainians wounded survivors of a failed attempt to defend the city of Mariupol in April and May.

* The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said.

* U.S. Republican Senator Rob Portman and his Democratic colleague Chris Coons vowed as they travelled to Kyiv that bipartisan support would continue for Ukraine after next week’s midterm congressional elections.

* Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it had delivered a protest to the British ambassador after summoning her over its allegation that British specialists had been involved in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

