Ice warnings and rail strikes set for Boxing Day in the U.K.

More snow and ice will hit parts of the UK on Boxing Day as rail strikes look set to cause further travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Monday 26 December, with snow and ice alerts in place across large parts of Scotland.

Ice warnings are also in place for most of Northern Ireland.

Traffic will build around shopping centres, as bargain hunters are forced onto the roads instead of railways.

The AA expects 15.2 million cars on the roads throughout Monday, but says many will be making short trips that are likely be spread out across the day.

A spokesman said: “Traffic is likely to build around shopping centres as lots of people seek a bargain in the sales, meanwhile football fans will travel to see their teams.”

Temperatures are expected to hit -4C (24.8F) in the Scottish Highlands and about 4C in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office’s weather warnings for Boxing Day include yellow alerts for:

Snow and ice for most of the Scottish Highlands, as well as some lowland areas until 18:00 on Boxing Day

Ice to hit Belfast and Newry in Northern Ireland to 10:00 on Boxing Day

The Environment Agency has 42 active alerts for possible flooding in England.

Network Rail has said railways across the UK will remain closed for a second day due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

Merseyrail is due to run a half-hourly service across its network on Merseyside, with its website saying trains will run between approximately 09:00 to 18:30 and only stopping at selected stations.

ScotRail usually has a Boxing Day service in the Strathclyde area – but there will be no services there this year.

Northern operated a service between Liverpool Lime Street and St Helens Central on Boxing Day last year, but the company has said there will be no trains running on Monday.

There will also be no Southern services.

Trains do not usually run on Boxing Day, apart from some airport transfer services, such as the Stansted Express and Heathrow Express.

A sign showing strike action during the Christmas Eve getaway at Waterloo Station in London, Britain. Commuters trying to get home for Christmas have been hit by continued rail strikes that have caused severe travel chaos across the UK over the festive period. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

