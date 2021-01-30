If science takes us to the butt… we will consider this – EC’s spokesman on anal swabs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission will “follow science” when it comes to potentially recommending coronavirus tests that are administered anally, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Asked by a member of the press at a regular press briefing, on whether the EU would be willing to consider this system of testing developed in China, spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker did not appear to take the proposal too seriously, replying: “we will go where the science takes us. So if science takes us to the butt, we will consider this. But of course I don’t think I can add a lot on this.”

“I don’t think you expect a technical briefing on this,” he joked.

De Keersmaecker replied that testing is a matter for EU countries and the Commission only provides recommendations.

“We indeed rely heavily … on the input from scientists, and so we leave it to the scientific world to see what are the best approaches,” he said.

POLITICO

Like this: Like Loading...