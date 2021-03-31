IMF says Italy economy could grow by around 4.25% this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian economy could grow by around 4.25% this year, the International Monetary Fund said, hiking its previous forecast of 3% made in January.

The IMF said its projection, made in a report following its annual so-called “Clause IV” visit to Italy, was dependent on COVID-19 vaccinations being well advanced by late summer and continued economic support measures.

It warned that the latest forecast was surrounded by “considerable uncertainty”.

Main Photo: A person pushes a loaded transport cart in the Cathedral’s square in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Like this: Like Loading...