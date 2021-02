Reading Time: < 1 minute

A spectacular eruption is underway on Etna volcano with a strong explosive activity from the south-east crater and the emission of a high cloud of lava ash that disperses towards the south, Sicily island, southern Italy.



From the same ‘mouth’ a lava overflow emerges which produced a modest collapse of the side of the cone, generating a pyroclastic flow that developed along the western wall of the Valle del Bove.

EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO





