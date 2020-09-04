Incident off Libyan coast as two Sicilian trawlers seized

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two Sicilian trawlers that sailed from the port of Mazara del Vallo in Sicily were seized by Libyan authorities Wednesday evening with a total of 18 crew onboard.



Another two trawlers belonging to the fleet managed to evade capture.



The captured trawlers are named Antartide and Medinea.



They were seized about 35 nautical miles north of Benghazi.



Seizures of Italian trawlers in disputed waters are fairly frequent with most being from the Mazara fleet.

