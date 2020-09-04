Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
CD eNews, Italy

Incident off Libyan coast as two Sicilian trawlers seized

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two Sicilian  trawlers that sailed from the port of Mazara del Vallo in Sicily were seized by Libyan authorities Wednesday evening with a total of 18 crew onboard.

Another two trawlers belonging to the fleet managed to evade capture.

The captured trawlers are named Antartide and Medinea.

They were seized about 35 nautical miles north of Benghazi.

Seizures of Italian trawlers in disputed waters are fairly frequent with most being from the Mazara fleet.

Read more via ANSA

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: