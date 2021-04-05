Italian 5-day quarantine for arrivals extended until 30 April

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 5-day quarantine for those returning from EU countries was extended until 30 April, with the UK, Northern Ireland, Austria and Israel are back on the list of “safe states”.

This means it will no longer be mandatory to remain in isolation for two weeks.

This is the result of an order signed by the Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza .

The procedure for those returning from a State of the European Union provides for the negative test carried out before entering Italy, isolation for 5 days and to exit it is necessary to have the negative result of another antigenic or molecular buffer.

The countries on the list are:

Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including the Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France, (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the of the European continent), Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira), the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including territories on the African continent), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Andorra.

Main Photo: Passengers arriving from the USA on Covid Tested flights pass the first checks at Malpensa Airport in Ferno, Italy. EPA-EFE/Mourad Balti Touati

Corriere della Sera

