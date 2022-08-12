Italian Carabinieri close 10 water parks due to contaminated water

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian NAS health and hygiene police have shuttered 10 water parks across the country that were found to be below standard and “contaminated”, the Carabinieri unit said.

It said that some 83 of the 288 water parks and swimming pools it had inspected, or 28%, did not meet proper standards of cleanliness.

Four of them, near Messina, Viterbo and Latina, were found to have high quantities of bacterial and faecal matter in their waters.

All 83 were judged not to meet standards for bathers to make use of their facilities safely.

Via ANSA