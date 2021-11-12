Italian doctor arrested for giving fake COVID jabs to anti-vaxxers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Italian doctor was arrested Thursday for giving fake COVID jabs to anti-vaxxers in Ravenna.



Police said the 64-year-old general practitioner pretended to administer doses and issued bogus vaccine certificates for patients who refused the vaccine.



Some 79 fake Green Passes were seized.



Other people including a policeman have been implicated in the probe.



The GP has been charged with fraud, embezzlement and corruption.



There have been widespread protests, sometimes violent, against the Green Pass health certificate which became obligatory for workplaces last month.

Via ANSA