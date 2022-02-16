Italian doctors to strike over unbearable workload

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian doctors will take part in a two-day strike from 1 March against what they called an “unbearable workload” amid the Covid pandemic, Italy’s news agency ANSA reported.

Physicians will stage a demonstration in Rome, outside the health ministry.

The trade union organisations Smi and Simet criticised “unsustainable workloads” and a “lack of safeguards”, also highlighting “a failure to compensate the families of colleagues who died of Covid”.

It commented: “This is a slap in the face from the state.”

There have been 28,630 new cases of Covid in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 281 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said.

About 151,684 people have died so far from coronavirus in the country.

Photo – Doctors and nurses at work in the intensive care unit of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital during the coronavirus emergency in Turin, northern Italy. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

