Italian doctors warn second wave could turn out to be a tsunami

The head of the Federation of Italian Doctors’ Guilds, Filippo Anelli, warned on Tuesday that the second wave of COVID-19 could turn out to be a tsunami.
“The worry of the doctors is that this second wave won’t be a coastal storm, it will be a tsunami that could overwhelm the national health system,” Anelli said via Facebook. “That’s why we are asking the government for more aggressive measures.
“The problem today regards the health system’s ability to cope because the gradual occupation of (hospital) places by COVID patients reduces the ability to guarantee care to other patients.
“If we keep going like this, the situation could get out of control”.