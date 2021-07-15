Italian government warns citizens that when traveling abroad, not to exclude being blocked by Covid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian Foreign Ministry has warned that in the current international medical situation, there is a possibility that while travelling outside the Italian borders that one can get blocked in another country due to newly announced corona virus measures.

The Italian Foreign Ministry in a statement advised Italians to be cautious insistiong the rules laid down by the local authorities must be followed. For this reason, the ministry added it “recommends planning every aspect of the trip with the utmost attention, also contemplating the possibility of having to spend an additional period abroad, as well as having health insurance that also covers the risks associated with Covid”.

Given the persistence of the health emergency, writes the Farnesina, “all those who intend to go abroad, regardless of the destination and the reasons for the trip, must consider that any movement, in this period, may involve a health risk”. If it is necessary to undergo a molecular or antigenic test for entry into Italy or for the return to our country from a foreign destination, please note that travelers must take into consideration the possibility that the test gives a result. Positive.

File photo EPA-EFE/ANDREA CANALI

