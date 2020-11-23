Italian Health Minister plays down chances of free movement at Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has played down talk of full freedom of movement being returned in Italy for Christmas, saying this will only be possible if all of Italy’s regions are moderate-COVID-19-risk yellow zones.



At the moment most of Italy’s regions are either high-risk red zones or medium-high risk orange zones according to the three-tier systems of restrictions introduced this month.



The minister also said that Italy should try to achieve herd immunity when a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.



He said the government will try to persuade people to have the vaccine rather than make it obligatory.

Photo: People walk on a street during the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

