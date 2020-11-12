Italian hospitals close to collapse warn doctors, nurses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s hospitals are close to breaking point because of the number of COVID-19 patients they are facing, the nation’s internal medicine doctors, internal medicine nurses and geriatricians said in an open letter on Wednesday.



“The hospitals are close to collapse because of the shortage of personnel and the lack of beds in the face of an abnormal flow of patients because of the rapid and vertiginous spread of COVID infection,” read the letter.

“Messages that downplay the situation should not be given… the situation in the hospitals is dramatic”.



The federation of Italian medical guilds recently called for a nationwide lockdown amid a sharp upswing in COVID-19 cases.

Italy on Wednesday registered 623 new COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, up from 580 Tuesday and a new post-April high.

It is the highest toll in the second wave, and the highest since April 6 when there 636 daily deaths.



The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 42,953.

Read more via ANSA

