Italian inflation at highest level since 1986 – ISTAT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s annual inflation rate rose to 8% in June, the highest level since it was at 8.2% in January 1986, ISTAT said on Friday, confirming its preliminary estimate.

The annual inflation rate was 6.8% in May.

The national statistics agency said energy was the driver of the soaring prices, rising by 48.7% in year-on-year terms in June, up from 42.6% in May.

It said its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was up 8.2% in year-on-year terms, again the highest level since January 1986.

It said the rise in the trolley index was driven by rises in the prices of processed food including alcohol (from 6.6% to 8.1%) and of unprocessed food (from 7.9% to 9.6%).

It said low-earners were feeling the pinch most.

It said inflation for them went from 8.3% in the first quarter to 9.8% in the second.

Via ANSA