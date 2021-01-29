Italian lawmaker proposes Pfizer boycott amid vaccine delays

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ferrucio Sansa, an independent Ligurian lawmaker, elected with the support of centre-left parties, has proposed a boycott against Pfizer pharmaceutical products against the latter’s decision to delay vaccine deliveries.

The former journalist called on Facebook for people to boycott anxiety drug Tavor and sexual-enhancement pill Viagra, arguing that vaccines were being distributed to the “countries that pay the most”.

Recognising that a legal process would be too slow and complex, he suggested that a boycott was a stronger weapon.

via Il Fatto Quotidiano

