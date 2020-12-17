Italian police busts number of pedophile networks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s postal police on Wednesday arrested 15 people as part of a huge operation to bust several paedophilia rings.

The networks were allegedly made up hundreds of people who exchanged photos and videos of child pornography via chat services such as Telegram and WhatsApp.



During a two-year investigation, undercover agents identified 432 people who used online channels and chats to swap material.



Much of this material featured very young boys and girls, including babies in some cases, according to investigators.

(ANSA).

