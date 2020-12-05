Italian police dismantle dangerous migrant smuggling group

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A dangerous cartel of the international smugglers of migrants connected with criminal groups in Turkey and Greece was dismantled by the Italian police in an investigation that was led by the authorities in Catania, Italy.

During the police operation 19 persons were arrested.

The police operation involved in Bari, Milan, Turin and Ventimiglia (Imperia) by the mobile teams of Syracuse and the other capitals concerned and by the central operational service.

The complex investigation has shed light on what is referred to as “a necessary link” in Italy with “criminal groups active in Greece and Turkey, which facilitated migrants on their way to their destination in France and Northern Europe, through the ‘ eastern route ‘passing through Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Greece and Italy “.

Main Photo: File photo EPA/ANSA

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...