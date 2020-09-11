Italian police investigate report of ‘gang rape’ of 2 British teens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian police are investigating the reported gang rape of two British underage girls at a party in a villa near Matera on the night of September 7-8, Monday and Tuesday, the Italian media reported.

The alleged incident took place at Marconia di Pisticci.

The probe was opened after the two tourists reported the alleged incident to the police.

Matera police are carrying out the investigations.

The girls are reported to be from England and were on holiday in Basilicata.

Relatives of one of the girls live in Pisticci.

Her family moved to England several years ago.

The other girl is a friend.

Via ANSA

