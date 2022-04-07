Italy, Russia

Italian villas seized from Russian TV host damaged by fire, paint

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a villa belonging to Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy, causing limited damage, firefighters said.

The wall of a second Soloviev villa near the lake was daubed with spray-paint and red paint was also poured into the water in its swimming pool, two investigative sources said.

The graffiti on the wall outside the entrance to the villa read “Killer” and “No war”, the sources added.

The houses are part of the properties worth in total 8 million euros ($8.7 million) owned by Soloviev around Italy’s Lake Como that Italian police said they seized after he and other oligarchs were placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Carabinieri police said they were investigating the fire, which is suspected arson, and the spray-painting without giving further details.

A spokesman for the Como fire brigade said it had intervened at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) to extinguish the fire, which he said was started using tyres.

“The operation was completed at 8 a.m. and the damage was limited”, he said, adding the two-storey building was under renovation and uninhabited.

($1 = 0.9171 euros)

The vandalized entrance to one of the villas belonging to Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev on the shores of Lake Como, Italy. The entrance and the wall of the villa were smeared in red paint and the same paint was poured into the outdoor swimming pool. A fire, quickly put out by firefighters and currently being investigated as arson, started in another smaller villa from the same owner not far away in the early hours of 06 April causing limited damage. The villas had been previously seized by Italian authorities as part of the sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

