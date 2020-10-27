Italians advised not to travel due to coronavirus surge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italians have been advised against trips to other European countries because of surging coronavirus cases, with the foreign ministry warning they could get face issues in returning home if travel bans became necessary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through a statement on its website, recommended that all compatriots avoid travelling abroad except for strictly necessary reasons. It recalled that given the high number of infections in many European countries, further restrictions on travel in the future cannot be excluded, which would risk complicating any return to Italy.

The ministry further warned of the dangers of travelling beyond Europe.

Similar repatriation problems could occur, with much more serious consequences, in case of travel to non-EU destinations.

The Italian government was involved in a massive repatriation headache with almost 100,000 citizens earlier in the year after they were stranded abroad as borders were closed around the world amid coronavirus fears.

via The Guardian

