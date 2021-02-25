Italy business and consumer morale rise in February as Draghi government ends political crisis

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers rose in February despite the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, data showed on Thursday, as a long-running political crisis ended with the arrival of Mario Draghi’s new government.

National statistics institute ISTAT’s manufacturing confidence index jumped in February to 99.0 from 95.6 in January to post its highest level since November 2019, before the start of Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The result was well above a median forecast of 96.0 in a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

ISTAT’s composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, came in at 93.2 in February compared with January’s reading of 88.3, recording its highest level since February last year.

Consumer morale registered a more modest increase, climbing to 101.4 from 100.7 in January, beating a median forecast of 101.0 in Reuters’ poll.

More than 96,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Italy since its outbreak emerged a year ago, the second highest toll in Europe and the seventh highest in the world.

Draghi, a former European Central Bank president, was sworn in this month at the head of a broad coalition, promising sweeping reforms.

The euro zone’s third largest economy contracted by 8.8% in 2020, ISTAT reported this month, its steepest post-war decline in gross domestic product.

Rome’s official forecast is for a rebound of 6% this year, but with the restrictions on businesses still in place to try to curb the COVID epidemic most economists expect a significantly weaker result.

ISTAT’s own forecast is for a growth rate of 4% this year.

