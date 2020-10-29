Italy business confidence morale rises in October, consumer confidence falls

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morale amongst Italian businesses rose in October to the highest level since the start of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, however consumer confidence fell, data showed on Thursday.

National statistics institute ISTAT’s manufacturing confidence index jumped to 95.6 this month from an upwardly revised 92.6 in September, higher than a median forecast of 91.7 in a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

The September figure was previously given as 92.1.

ISTAT’s composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, rose to 92.9 from a previous 91.3, thanks mainly to gains in manufacturing and construction, while the service sector saw a dip in confidence.

By contrast, consumer confidence this month fell to 102.0 from a downwardly revised 103.3 in September, against a median forecast of 102.2 in the Reuters’ poll. Last month’s figure was previously given as 103.4.

“(There was) a widespread and marked worsening of views on the general economic situation and the unemployment trend, while assessments about peoples’ personal situation were less negative,” ISTAT said.

The latest confidence data comes at a time of surging coronavirus infections in Italy, that have led the government to start reimposing restrictions in an effort to contain the contagion, including ordering bars and restaurants to shut early and closing gyms and swimming pools.

The renewed flare-up looks certain to put the brakes on a robust economic recovery that took hold after the initial nationwide lockdown was lifted in May. However, a raft of incentives in recent months aimed at propping up the economy are expected to be particularly supportive of the building sector.

“The levels reached by the (business) indexes show that the recovery, compared to the levels seen before the health emergency, is complete only for the construction sector, which in October recorded a slightly higher value than that registered last February,” ISTAT said.

Almost 38,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Italy since its outbreak emerged in late February, the sixth largest toll in the world.

The euro zone’s third largest economy shrank an unprecedented 12.8% in the second quarter from the previous three months, as activity nosedived during the coronavirus pandemic. Rome’s official forecast is for a full-year drop in gross domestic product of 9% in 2020 followed by growth of some 6% in 2021.

