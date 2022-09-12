Italy business lobby in talks with govt on potential gas rationing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Sept 12 (Reuters) – Italy’s business lobby Confindustria is in talks with the government about potential gas rationing measures, its chief Carlo Bonomi said on Monday.

The measures would be required to reduce risks linked to a total halt of Russian gas flows in the coming winter season, Bonomi told a news conference in Rome.

“We are trying to analyse how to best intervene in the event of rationing,” he added.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing Federico Maccioni)

