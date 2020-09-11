Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy

Italy business lobby sees GDP to fall 10-11% in 2020

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s main business association Confindustria said on Thursday it saw the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) rising around 9% in the third quarter, but falling 10-11% in the whole 2020.

Confindustria’s forecast for 2020 is more pessimistic than that of the government as Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said last week that Italy’s GDP would shrink by not much more than 8% this year.

According to national statistics bureau ISTAT, Italy’s national output fell by 17.7 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period of last year.
