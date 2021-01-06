Italy considering extending COVID-19 emergency until July 31

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy is considering extending until July 31 this year its state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis, Il Messaggero, a national newspaper said on Wednesday.

The emergency, set to expire at the end of January, gives the government greater powers, allowing officials to more easily bypass the bureaucracy that stifles decision-making in Italy.

“The hypothesis, more than concrete is confirmed in the government, is a renewal for another 6 months”, the daily said, without citing sources.

Main Photo: A healthcare worker attends a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Villa Scassi Hospital in Genoa, Italy. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

