Italy contacting visitors to Flavio Briatore’s Sardinian nightclub after Covid-19 cluster

Italian health authorities are tracing visitors to the former Formula One team boss Flavio Briatore’s Sardinian nightclub amid fears of a coronavirus cluster after more than 60 confirmed cases were linked to the venue.

Billionaire, on Sardinia’s Emerald Coast, has hosted thousands of guests in August, including hundreds of Italian and international VIPs. On Tuesday Briatore was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 after being admitted to hospital in Milan, according to a statement from his staff.

Officials are now facing the challenge of contacting everyone who has been at the club in recent weeks.

Marcello Acciaro, the director of an anti-Covid unit in northern Sardinia, has made an official request for the names of the club’s visitors, which it has to record under Italian regulations. “That register will prove very useful in order to trace the whereabouts of anyone who frequented the nightclub,” he told the Corriere della Sera.

Italian media reports suggest Billionaire welcomed between 8,000 and 11,000 guests in the first weeks of August, and authorities fear many registered with false names or phone numbers.

Half of the new cases in the Lazio region have been traced to holidaymakers returning from Sardinia, some of whom frequented Billionaire.

He has also been forced to close his Cipriani restaurant in Montecarlo after two members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

via The Guardian/ Corriere della Sera

