Italy could top growth forecasts next year – Economy Minister

Italy’s economy could exceed the current government’s growth forecast if Rome will be able to contain the new surge in COVID-19 cases, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday.

“If we manage to contain a rise in COVID-19 infections with targeted measures, I am confident that results will not be far form what we forecast and for 2021 I hope they’ll be better,” Gualtieri said in an interview with daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

In its draft budget for 2021, the government has forecast the coronavirus-hit economy to grow 6% next year, after shrinking 9% this year.

