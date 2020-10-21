Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy could top growth forecasts next year – Economy Minister

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s economy could exceed the current government’s growth forecast if Rome will be able to contain the new surge in COVID-19 cases, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday.

“If we manage to contain a rise in COVID-19 infections with targeted measures, I am confident that results will not be far form what we forecast and for 2021 I hope they’ll be better,” Gualtieri said in an interview with daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

In its draft budget for 2021, the government has forecast the coronavirus-hit economy to grow 6% next year, after shrinking 9% this year.
