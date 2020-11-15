Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy daily coronavirus cases, deaths fall slightly

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy has registered 37,255 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, down from 40,902 on Friday.

The ministry also reported 544 COVID-related deaths, down from 550 the day before.

There were 227,695 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 254,908.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Saturday, reporting 8,129 new cases against 10,634 on Friday. 
