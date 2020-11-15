Italy daily coronavirus cases, deaths fall slightly

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Italy has registered 37,255 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, down from 40,902 on Friday.
The ministry also reported 544 COVID-related deaths, down from 550 the day before.
There were 227,695 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 254,908.
The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Saturday, reporting 8,129 new cases against 10,634 on Friday.
15th November 2020
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday that a Brexit deal was "very difficult but very doable" and big progress had to be made in talks this week.
"We are running out of time now," Coveney told Sky News.
Meanwhile, Britain’s envir...
15th November 2020
Moldovan voters will decide on Sunday whether to give pro-Moscow President Igor Dodon four more years in office or hand power to Maia Sandu, a former prime minister who favours closer ties with the European Union.
Opinion polls put the rivals nec...
15th November 2020
Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reports that authorities in Sweden are currently investigating 150 cases of a recurrence of coronavirus, although, the paper reports, “there are many indications that even those who fall ill a second time have some p...
15th November 2020
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he "most likely" has a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.
"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate ...
15th November 2020
The leader of the Polisario Front, Western Sahara’s independence movement, announced the group had ended a 29-year ceasefire with Morocco to resume its armed struggle following a border confrontation.
A collapse of the truce, which Morocco has sa...
15th November 2020
An investigation that involved the Spanish National Police (Policía Nacional), Mossos d’Esquadra and the Spanish Tax Agency (Agencia Tributaria) and supported by Europol, led to the dismantling of a large organised crime group involved arms traffick...
15th November 2020
Greek authorities announced the closure of nurseries and primary schools until the end of November, tightening a nationwide lockdown after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Greece has fared better than many other European countries in tackling the coro...
15th November 2020
An unexpected 10% rise in the five-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in Ireland threatens to reverse a recent sharp drop in the incidence rate of the disease to the third-lowest level in Europe, the country’s chief medical officer said.
Ir...
15th November 2020
Argentina said on Saturday it would tighten security at its border with Paraguay after its embassy in the United Kingdom received an anonymous tip alerting authorities to the possiblity of bomb-making materials entering across its northern border.
...
15th November 2020
The number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry data published on Saturday.
France registered 32,095 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours to reach a t...
