Italy expects COVID curbs to be lifted in May and June

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Economy Minister Daniele Franco said he expected Italy to be able to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions in May and June, as vaccinations accelerate and warmer weather arrives.

Speaking at an online conference organised by Bloomberg, Franco also said he expected Italy’s gross domestic product to “fall slightly” in the first quarter from the previous three months, before recovering in Q2 and accelerating over the second half of the year.

Economic support measures for Italy’s battered economy could be phased out towards the end of this year, Franco forecast.

Italy reported 551 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, compared to 386 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 18,765 from 13,846.

Some 335,189 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 169,196, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 105,879 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the ministry reported, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 28,428 on Tuesday, up from 28,049 a day earlier.

There were 317 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 227 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 3,546 from 3,510.

Main Photo: An elderly person arrives to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus disease with the Moderna serum at the center for vaccination against COVID-19, established by the local health authority Asl Roma1 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

