Italy given go-ahead for Covid-19 booster shots

Italy’s medicines agency, AIFA, has given the go-ahead to the administration of Covid-19 booster shots.

The roll-out will begin at the end of September, with 500,000 immunosuppressed people receiving a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The programme will then be expanded to include 4.2m older people and care home residents as well as healthcare workers.

Over 70% of Italy’s population aged over 12 have so far received two vaccine doses. The country registered 5,923 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday and 69 deaths, bringing the death toll to 129,707.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco