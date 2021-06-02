Reading Time: 3 minutes

“75 years have passed since, through a referendum of June 2, 1946 , the Italians, by choosing the Republic, began to build the country’s new history”. Just as then, it is time for Italians to build the future. Italy has what it takes to succeed,” Sergio Mattarella told the Quirinale on the occasion of Italy’s Republic Day.

“Even today we are at a turning point after the two great global crises, the economic one and that of Covid “.

It was not an easy start, 75 years ago, said Mattarella, highlighting the fact when the Italians made the republican choice, a history of freedom opened which followed the twenty years of the fascist dictatorship.”

The new season had been prepared in the darkest years, by the women and men who had had the courage to resist and fight. The Republic had prevailed by two million votes, but the result had not been homogeneous and, in a country on its knees, there was the risk of a rift between the South and the North. It was precisely the republican choice that made it possible to root, in the profound sentiment of the people, the reasons for stronger unity and cohesion.

“The Constitution shows us the way to go” as the country “has been rebuilt from the rubble”, continued Mattarella.

The Constitution “has shown the Republic the way to go. This is the founding idea of ​​the Republic, of a living Constitution, which is realised every day in the behaviour, in the choices, in the assumption of responsibility of its citizens, at all levels and in any role “.

“Italy has what it takes to make it”

Italy, according to Mattarella, “has what it takes to make it”. The Republic “has values ​​and resources to face these challenges openly. It has extraordinary potential. The unparalleled heritage of art and culture, which has its roots in the past and which continues to express itself and speak to the world thanks to admired interpreters and intelligences everywhere. It has creativity, skills and abilities that make us a cutting-edge country in many sectors “.

“We are not yet at full equality between men and women ”

Speaking of social issues, Mattarella stated that “we are not yet at the goal of full equality between men and women. Especially with regard to the condition of women in the world of work, to their number , to the salary, to the career prospects, to the protection of motherhood, to the conciliation of times. Inequalities remain while the unacceptable violence against them grows “.

“EU oasis of peace and our great resource”

The President of the Republic spoke on the European Union, defining it “a great resource. A tiring construction, which has not always developed linearly. The EU is itself a child of the republican choice. Europe is the fulfilment of national destiny, a place and garrison of democratic sovereignty. It is an oasis of peace in a world of wars and tensions. The thread woven with the Risorgimento and the Resistance here recomposes the canvas of a democratic civilisation that knows how to speak to the world, without being at the mercy of the forces and powers that dominate it “.

“Tax evasion and deaths at work are unbearable ”

Mattarella therefore insisted on the centrality of social issues. “Still too many injustices, inequalities still. Still not bearable conditions for the collective consciousness, such as tax evasion or died on the job. The memory of the smile of Luana D’Orazio commitments all the duty to address the issue of worker safety with determination and with rigour”.

To parties: “Democracy is more important than interests”

Democracy is “something more than a set of rules: it is a continuous process in which the possible composition of aspirations and intentions is sought, in the awareness of the centrality of people, more important than interests. In this path a fundamental role is played by parties, social forces, civil society subjects. At times the institutions can seem fragile, exposed to unprecedented challenges “.

TgCom / Corriere / Ansa