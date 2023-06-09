Italy industry output tumbles in April, missing forecasts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, June 9 (Reuters) – Italian industrial output fell by 1.9% in April from the month before, data showed on Friday.

It was the fourth consecutive monthly fall for the index, against expectations of a modest positive reading.

A Reuters survey of 19 analysts had pointed to a 0.1% rise.

In March, output had decreased by 0.6% on a monthly basis.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output was down by 7.2% in April, after a 3.2% decrease the month before, ISTAT said.

In the three months to April, output was down by 1.3% compared with the November-to-January period, ISTAT said.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first