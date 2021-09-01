Italy July jobless rate falls to 9.3%, youth unemployment tumbles

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy’s unemployment rate fell to 9.3% in July from a downwardly revised 9.4% the month before, with youth unemployment falling particularly sharply, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Wednesday.

A Reuters survey of four analysts had forecast a July jobless rate of 9.7%.

June’s rate was revised down from a previously reported 9.7%. The readings for the preceding four months were also all revised down.

ISTAT said in the May-to-July period employment was up by 317,000, or 1.4%, compared with the three months from the February-April period.

In July, the youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, tumbled to 27.7% from 29.3% the month before.

ISTAT said there was a slight fall in the number of people with a job in July — down 0.1% on the previous month. However, Italy’s overall employment rate, one of the lowest in the euro zone, was steady at 58.4%.

“The strong growth recorded in the previous five months resulted in a balance of 550,000 more employed persons compared to January 2021,” ISTAT said.

“However, we have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels (February 2020). The number of employed people is more than 260,000 lower, the employment and unemployment rates remain lower, while the inactivity rate is 0.7 percentage points higher,” it added.

Highlighting the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the economy, Italy’s gross domestic product shrank by 8.9% last year, its steepest post-war recession. The government hopes for a rebound of close to 6.0% this year.

Photo: An restaurant owner wearing a protective face mask poses for a picture in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO