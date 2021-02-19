Italy lost 664,000 jobs between November 2019 and November 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy had 664,000 fewer registered labour contracts in November 2020 than it did in the same month in 2019, social-security-and-pensions agency INPS announced.

It said the drop was caused by the collapse of the temporary-jobs market during the COVID-19 market, as the number of permanent open-ended contracts increased by 243.769 in the first 11 months of 2020.

Main Photo: A man with his dog walks on the street amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE/Jessica Pasqualon

