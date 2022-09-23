Italy marginally revises up 2021 GDP growth to 6.7%, trims debt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) – Italy’s economy grew by 6.7% last year, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Friday, marginally revising up its previous estimate of 6.6% made in April.

The economic contraction in COVID-19 hit 2020 was confirmed at 9.0%, ISTAT said.

The public debt for 2021 was revised down to 150.3% from a previously reported 150.8%.

The revisions are part of ISTAT’s standard data release calendar and reflect the arrival of more complete economic data.

Italy’s budget deficit as a proportion of national output was confirmed at 7.2% in 2021, down from 9.5% the previous year.

The statistics institute revisited growth and public finance data for the last five years, as it does every year in September. Most revisions were marginal.

(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, writing by Gavin Jones)

